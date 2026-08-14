NCB Secures Return Of Fugitive Drug Trafficker Virender Singh Basoya From UAE In 1,837 Kg Mephedrone Probe

NCB officials took Virender Singh Basoya into custody after securing his return from the UAE in connection with a major Mephedrone trafficking investigation | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: In a significant success in the fight against transnational narcotics syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return to India of wanted fugitive Virender Singh Basoya @ Viru @ Basoya, a resident of Pillanji, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi. He was taken into custody upon his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, on Friday morning.

Basoya had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2026 pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice published at the request of NCB. His return to India was secured through sustained coordination with the UAE authorities by Indian agencies.

Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach.



Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2026

Pune Seizure Triggered Probe

The case originated in Pune in February 2024, when Pune City Police seized 500 grams of Mephedrone. Thereafter, adopting a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, the investigation was expanded to identify and dismantle the entire drug trafficking network.

Subsequent investigation and follow-up operations resulted in the recovery of approximately 867 kg of Mephedrone from Pune and 970 kg from Delhi, taking the total recovery to approximately 1,837 kg of Mephedrone. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB for further investigation.

“Investigation identified Basoya as a key overseas operative and alleged conspirator who coordinated activities of the syndicate from abroad and facilitated the export of Mephedrone consignments from India to other countries. A major consignment of approximately 970 kg of Mephedrone, recovered in Delhi, was allegedly linked to preparations for export through courier channels associated with him. His role emerged as an important link connecting the domestic manufacturing and trafficking network with its overseas distribution channels,” said an NCB official.

Linked To Cocaine Case

Basoya also figures in a separate Delhi Police Special Cell case relating to international cocaine trafficking. In October 2024, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had busted a major drug trafficking cartel, leading to multiple seizures from godowns and other premises in Delhi, Hapur and Ghaziabad, as well as from a factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The coordinated operations resulted in the recovery of more than 1,300 kg of cocaine, Mephedrone and hydroponic weed. Investigation into the cartel revealed Basoya’s alleged role in coordinating the procurement, transportation, storage and distribution of cocaine and other drugs.

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Operation GLOBAL-HUNT

The return of Basoya is part of NCB’s sustained efforts under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT, launched to identify, locate and pursue major narcotics traffickers and fugitives operating from overseas jurisdictions.

The earlier successful return of other wanted drug traffickers, including Mohammad Salim Dola from Türkiye and Navin Chichkar from Malaysia, were also significant achievements under this initiative, officials said.

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