NCB busts Russian drug cartel operating from Goa; Olympic medalist, former soviet cop arrested

Representational Image

A Russian Olympics silver medalist and her accomplice (a former Soviet police officer) were held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday running a drug cartel from the popular Arambol beach in North Goa.

Svetlana Varganova, who competed in the1980 Summer Olympics and won a silver in the 200-meter breaststroke swimming, and her accomplice- ex-soviet cop Andre- were operating an international drug syndicate from Goa, supplying drugs in several states of India. The cartel was busted by the NCB team in a two week-long operation.

Andre was allegedly the kingpin of the Russian drug cartel and had set up base in Goa managing a network of street peddlers and visited several cities to expand the network.