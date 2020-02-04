NBE delays NEET-PG scorecards; check nbe.edu.in for updates

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2020 scorecards soon. It is advisable for candidates to regularly follow up with the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for their scorecard updates.

According to the media reports, NBE officials informed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scorecards will be released in a day. However, no official statement has been made.

The NEET-PG scorecard was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 3 at 5:00 PM, but for no reason mentioned, it has been postponed. Although, the results were declared on January 30, for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma.

How to download the NEET-PG scorecard?

- Visit the official website of NBE: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

- Log in with your NEET-PG applicant credentials

- Cross-check your details and download it. One can even take a printout for future use.

It is highly advisable to download the scorecard and take a printout. In the scorecard, you will find your name, roll number, marks (subject-wise and total marks), number of correct and incorrect responses, All India rank, category and 50% All India Quota rank of candidates.