NBBSS Lucknow Elects Dr. Subhashish Munshi As President & Enakshi Sinha As Secretary For 2026-28 Term | File photo

Lucknow: Renowned surgeon Dr. Subhashish Munshi and Enakshi Sinha were unanimously elected president and secretary, respectively, of the Lucknow branch of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan (NBBSS) for the 2026-28 term at the organisation's annual general meeting held at the Bengali Club here.

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Manoj Banerjee was elected treasurer.

NBBSS is one of the country's oldest literary and cultural organisations dedicated to the promotion of Bengali language, literature and culture. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee had served as its national president. The organisation was founded by noted poet, composer and social reformer Atul Prasad Sen and is headquartered in New Delhi.

The newly elected executive committee includes Amit Ghosh and Malavika Mukherjee as vice-presidents, Chandrani Mukherjee and Sinchita Biswas as joint secretaries, and Amitabh Chakravarty as assistant treasurer.

The committee members elected for the new term are Manoj Goswami, Amitabh Ghosh, Pankaj Bhattacharya, Sandip Bose, Arun Kumar Banerjee, Nirmoy Mitra, Abhijeet Mitra, Abhijit Chatterjee, Dr. Debashish Mukherjee, Sonali Bhattacharya, Sunita Poddar, Sarbani Mukherjee and Bithika Bose.

Addressing the meeting, newly elected secretary Enakshi Sinha announced that the Lucknow branch will host the All India Governing Council meeting of the NBBSS at the Bengali Club on August 29 and 30. Around 100 delegates from different parts of the country are expected to participate in the national meeting.

The newly elected office-bearers pledged to work towards strengthening the organisation and promoting Bengali language, literature and cultural heritage through its activities in Lucknow and across the country.