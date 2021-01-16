Naxal-hit students recite Gita to spread peace

Raipur

Dantewada is one of the most violence-hit, Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh, apart from Bastar. Amid elimination, bloodshed and other threats, the tribal students of Gumargunda Ashram are trying their best to spread peace in the area through their actions and recital of Bhagvad Gita in Sanskrit.

Presently, around 100 tribal students are learning the lessons of Gita recital, vedas and other sacred Hindus scriptures in Sanskrit. Of the 100 enrolled students, most have a Naxal-affected background. Several children have either lost their parents or near or dear ones in the decades long unending violence. Despite all the violence and fear, the children here learn and try their best to emerge as ambassadors of peace and Hindu Sanskriti.

“The children at the Gurmuda Ashram are not only learn and gain expertise in Bhagwad Gita recital in Sanskrit, they also learn vedic rituals and Hindu Sanskriti,” said Swami Vishudhanand Saraswati, who runs the Ashram.

“Our objective is clear. We want to make the new generation aware of the importance of their great culture and rich heritage and save them from all negative impacts of the Western culture,” Swami added. “It may sound unbelievable to the outsiders, but a visitor to the place gets peace in the environment of the Ashram,” said Suresh Mahapatra, a senior journalist in Dantewada.

Gumargunda Ashram is situated on Geedam road in Dantewada.