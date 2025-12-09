 Nawanagar SEZ Will Play A Big Role In Bihar's Industrial Development & Create Employment Opportunities: Bihar CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNawanagar SEZ Will Play A Big Role In Bihar's Industrial Development & Create Employment Opportunities: Bihar CM

Nawanagar SEZ Will Play A Big Role In Bihar's Industrial Development & Create Employment Opportunities: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inspected the proposed special economic zone (SEZ) at Nawanagar in Buxar district, and asserted that it will play a big role in the state's industrial development. During his visit to the district, Kumar reviewed operations at various industrial units, including the facilities of Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharat Plus Ethanol Pvt Ltd, and SLMG Beverages Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Patna:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inspected the proposed special economic zone (SEZ) at Nawanagar in Buxar district, and asserted that it will play a big role in the state's industrial development.Spread across 126.5 acres, Nawanagar is one of the two approved SEZs in Bihar. The second one is situated at Kumarbagh in West Champaran district.

"This (Nawanagar SEZ) will play a big role in Bihar's industrial development and create employment opportunities. There is need for investment to develop Nawanagar as a major industrial hub," Kumar said.The chief minister also reviewed the industry department's action plan on road infrastructure, power supply and drainage facilities, among other sectors.

He said the region, which already houses several factories, holds "significant potential for expansion".During his visit to the district, Kumar reviewed operations at various industrial units, including the facilities of Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharat Plus Ethanol Pvt Ltd and SLMG Beverages Ltd.A detailed presentation was made before the CM on land utilisation, ongoing industrial activities, investment levels, market linkages, infrastructure support and scale of local employment in the industrial zone.

Read Also
Odisha Police Arrest Bihar Man In JE 2023 Question Paper Leak Case, Taking Total Arrests To...
article-image

Kumar later undertook an aerial survey of the newly built Ganga bridge in Buxar.According to a statement issued by the CMO, the bridge, which comprises an old two-lane structure and a new four-lane span, "will enhance connectivity between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It will also support regional trade and spur socio-economic development".The Nawanagar industrial area spans across 439.68 acres, of which 337.07 acres have already been allotted.

FPJ Shorts
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Jolla Phone With Privacy-Centric Features, Sailfish OS Launched: Pre-Orders Surpass Target
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'
The Family Man 3 Writer Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, 'A Creepy BDSM Variant Of Deshbhakti...'

"Of the total land, 126.51 acres have been earmarked for SEZ development. Export-oriented units will be allotted land within the zone, which will elevate Bihar's export footprint and generate large-scale employment," the statement added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Besties Now?' Mahua Moitra Reacts After Netizens' Comment On Her Pic With Kangana Ranaut From...

'Besties Now?' Mahua Moitra Reacts After Netizens' Comment On Her Pic With Kangana Ranaut From...

Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

Viral Video Helps Missing Ex-Soldier Return Home In Himachal Pradesh After 15 Years

Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions

Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions

'When Did This New Science Come?': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Rekha Gupta Over Her 'AQI Is...

'When Did This New Science Come?': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Rekha Gupta Over Her 'AQI Is...

New Delhi: MEA Urges China To Respect Rights Of Indian Travelers Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks

New Delhi: MEA Urges China To Respect Rights Of Indian Travelers Amid Positive Diplomatic Talks