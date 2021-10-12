Nawab Malik is making false allegations: BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya in Press release

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Tuesday made a press release claiming that opposition NCP leader Nawab Malik is tarnishing the image of BJP leaders while questioning the integrity of NCB.

"The minister is misleading the state but more importantly derailing the fight against illegal drugs and drug cartels," the BJP leader said.

Mohit Bharatiya took to Twitter to share the press release done by him upon the false allegations of Nawab Malik.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move comes after Malik claimed at a press conference that BJP leader's brother-in-law was detained and then released by the NCB after it conducted a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 3 and seized drugs.

“Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede gave vague statements about the number of people detained after the raid. He said eight to 10 people were detained. As per information with local police, 11 people were detained, but by morning the number came down to eight. Three people were let off," Malik claimed at a press briefing on Saturday.

Malik claimed that those who were released are Rishabh Sachdev, Bharatiya’s brother-in-law, and two others, Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala.

The NCP spokesperson had on Thursday alleged that a BJP leader’s relative had been detained and later released during the raids on October 3. On Saturday, Malik provided a video in which Sachdev, Gaba, and Furniturewala could allegedly be seen being taken inside the central agency’s office in Mumbai. But they were later released, according to Malik.

(with inputs from sources)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai cruise drug bust: NCB quizzes Imtiaz Khatri for second time

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 08:27 PM IST