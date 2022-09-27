Navratri celebrations kick off at Isha Yoga Center

Special poojas, classical music and dance concerts, folk performances, Navaratri Abhisekham, and the spectacular Linga Bhairavi procession and Maha Arati uplift the celebratory grandeur of the festival

Navratri celebrations kicked off spectacularly yesterday (September 26), at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore marking a grand celebration of the divine feminine.

Navratri at the Isha Yoga Center is an opportunity for devotees to experience the grace and energies of the Linga Bhairavi Devi. Linga Bhairavi Devi, unique in her manifestation in the form of a linga is the most exuberant expression of the Divine Feminine.

On the first day of Navratri, a Kumkum Abhishekam, expressing the raw energy of Durga, was offered to Linga Bhairavi Devi. Utsava Murthy was brought in procession in the evening and Maha Aarti was performed in front of Nandi. A large number of devotees participated in this event and had darshan of Devi.

Linga Bhairavi will be covered in rich haridram (turmeric), glowing with the spiritual wealth of goddess Lakshmi from September 29 to October 1. In the subsequent days, Devi will be coated in chandanam (sandalwood), from October 2nd to 4th. Maha Aarti will be performed on September 29 and October 2 at 7.30 pm.

Celebrations in our culture allow one to dwell in the celebratory aspects of life while acting as a tool for inner growth and festivities in Isha is no exception to that. The occasion of Navratri is marked by cultural programs including traditional music and folk-art performances. Musicians and dancers from across the country, and students from Isha Samskriti all come together to offer their art to Devi, adding color and joy to the festivities.

Students of Isha Samskriti performed an amazing musical program called 'Trinayani' on the first day today. A large Bommai Kolu of 7 steps has also been set up honoring the local culture and traditions.

