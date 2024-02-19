Navrachana University hosts 2-day Session On Critical Thinking | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

With the National Education Policy, 2020, laying stress on cutting out curriculum content and inculcating critical thinking, the Bachelor of Education Program at the Navrachana University’s Scho0l of Liberal Studies and Education (SLSE) has already worn its thinking cap. Recognising the necessity as well as the challenge to inculcate critical thinking as a skill rather than a random trait, the SLSE organised a two-day national conference here on February 15 and February 16, 2024, with luminaries and experts on education from various national organisations articulating their thoughts on the subject.

The theme of the two-day session was “Critical Thinking in Education: Strategies and Implementation”. The purpose of this conference, according to Dr Vaibhavi Govarikar, Program Chair of B.Ed., was to increase awareness, brain-storm on various strategies and applications of critical thinking. It is vital to introduce critical thinking as a skill to help analyse, interprete and come up with solutions to various issues.

Dr Vishal Bhadani's observations

Delivering the keynote address to the conference, Dr Vishal Bhadani, Provost, Lokbharti University for Rural Innovation, Bhavnagar made an impassioned presentation and examined neuroscience at the intersection with critical thinking. Aiming to bridge the gap between neuroscience and critical thinking, he discussed the need for a deeper understanding of the biological foundations of human cognition, to offer valuable insights for education, policy-makers and researchers.

His theme was “Cognitive crossroads: where neuroscience meets critical thought.” Dr Bhadani delves into the impact of AI on the mind, “digital dictatorships and neurocriminology” examining how the criminal mind operates. He discussed the influence of stories, myths, and ideologies, alongside cognitive science and AI advancements. He also touched upon brain-computer interfaces and practices such as mindfulness training for fostering positive social interaction. Dr Bhadani also laid stress on awareness on mood literacy, how hormones have an effect, mindfulness training and positive social interaction.

Study on how learners mind should be mapped

He explained how learners mind should be mapped during their learning process through fMRI, ERP devices. He spoke about consciousness, cognition, character, and community, stressing their significance in personal development and contributing to the greater good, ultimately extending one's identity. Speaking on “Innovative practices that foster critical thinking”, Prof Maithili Ramachand emphasized on “reclaiming the essence of being a teacher by focusing on four key aspects, Nature of teaching, the Role of Teacher (ROT), standards and ITE curriculum and communities of practice.

She is Professor and Co-Chairperson, Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. During her discussion, she emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive classroom and highlighted the disconnect between the various sectors of the education system: school education, teacher education, and examination systems.

Prof Maithili underscores need to refine teaching methods

Prof Maithili underscored the need to refine teaching methods, emphasizing both the epistemic and moral roles of teachers. She also stressed the significance of pedagogy in enhancing students' decision-making abilities. Addressing the conference, Prof K Pushpanadham, Head of Department of Educational Administration, Faculty of Education and Psychology at the MS University, Baroda, in Vadodara, stressed on the importance of stimulating children's thoughts rather than merely teaching them.

He advocated the need for education that focuses on lifelong learning and uses the human mind as the medium to shape the future. Schools should prioritize knowledge, goals, and innovation to transform education, he said and added, “Teachers should be critical thinkers who strive for quality and aspire to bring change.” Prof Pushpanadham said, “The goal of education should be to generate creative learners through critical thinking. This will sharpen mental faculties, foster new ideas, and drive societal innovation. The educational goal should be to engage learners cognitively, socially, and emotionally, fostering a strong attachment to learning.”

Read Also Know How Immersive 3D Simulation Cultivates Critical Thinking

Ms Tejal Amin, Chairperson of Navrachana Education Society, Navrachana University Provost Prof Pratyush Shankar, Registrar Dr Sandeep Vasant and Dean of SLSE Dr PV Xavier made key remarks on the significance of critical thinking on the first day and lighted the lamp to inaugurate the conference.