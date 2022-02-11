Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given Super CM post: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu if party is voted to power in Punjab elections

Days ahead of the Assembly Polls in Punjab, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday said that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given the super chief minister post if the grand old party is voted to power.

Ravneet's statement comes when asked about what post the Congress party will give to Navjot Singh Sidhu if voted to power in the ensuing Punjab elections.

Further commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rallies in poll-bound Punjab, Ravneet Singh said, "PM may visit by helicopter or plane as he may still face problems on road. He kept Punjabis on roads for over 1 yr. 750 farmers sacrificed their lives. How people will forget this? So better to come via airway."

Yesterday, the Congress MP was appointed as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of the state. This comes as Congress MPs are observed to be not actively campaigning in the state ahead of elections.

His comments come on a day when Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur claimed that "an honest person can't be stopped for long" while reacting to the party not endorsing his father as the Chief Ministerial face of the state.

Rabia said that "maybe the Congress high command had some compulsion while choosing the Chief Ministerial candidate".

"Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. I have no say in this but it is good for them," she said.

While taking a jibe at the state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, she said there is no comparison between an honest man and a corrupt man.

"As a daughter, I want to say it does't matter if he (Navjot Singh Siddhu) is not the face of Chief Minister for Punjab polls but one day he will do great things because his image is clear. There is no blot on his name," she said.

"If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean," she added.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:13 PM IST