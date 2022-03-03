Navi Mumbai: Four groups approach High Court against proposed property tax collection by Panvel Municipal Corporation

Four different groups have approached High Curt against the proposed property tax collection by Panvel Municipal Corporation. All the four groups held a meeting and decided to fight the cause together. The first hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Advocate V P Patil and Namrata of the Constitutional People's Movement in Kharghar, and Advocate JP Kharge and Mahadev Waghmare on behalf of Parivartan Social Organization in Khanda Colony have filed PIL in the High Court against the proposed collection of property tax. Similarly, corporator Lina Arjun Garad on behalf of Kharghar Colony Forum and Commander Kalawat (Retired), and Advocate Jay Kumthekar on behalf of Kharghar Housing Federation have also filed writ petitions in the High Court.

On March 2, all the four groups met at Utkarsh Hall in sector 12 Kharghar and decided to fight together. Corporator Leena Garad said that citizens expect justice from the High Court and all four groups are fighting for the same cause. She added that the PMC has levied property tax illegally on property holders in CIDCO colony areas. “The property tax is also unreasonable and unjustifiable. So, the proposed property tax collection is not acceptable to the citizens,” said Garad.

“We have decided to fight against illegal and unjustifiable property tax collection together and the first hearing is scheduled on March 14,” said Garad.

According to Kharghar Colony Forum, while 25 different services are provided by CIDCO, the civic body has imposed a 12% property tax for these services. As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the civic body can collect property tax only if such services are provided by them. In addition, under Municipal Corporation Act, a resolution on property tax must be passed every year on or before February 20. But no such resolutions were passed in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Only on 2019, a resolution was passed in the general body when the civic body announced the collection of property.

In addition, villagers from 29 villagers are also opposing the collection of property tax. They had already burnt a copy of property tax in front of the Kharghar ward office and they threatened to tale out a morcha if their issues are not addressed. They claim that the civic body levy four times property tax what they were paying under the Gram Panchayat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:15 PM IST