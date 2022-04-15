Navi Mumbai: BJP to hold “Matka Phod” agitation for poor water supply in New Panvel

Despite a number of measures taken by CIDCO, residents of New Panvel alleged that they are getting inadequate, low pressured, and interrupted water supply. Manoj Bhujbal, BJP corporator and OBC Morcha Maharashtra Vice President has warned CIDCO that BJP would launch the 'Matka Phod' agitation on April 25 under the leadership of MLA Prashant Thakur.

For the last two months, New Panvel has been getting irregular, low pressure and interrupted water supply. Bhubal alleged that every time CIDCO gives a new reason and sought time to improve water supply. “The pipeline develops leakage, breakdown of the motor and other reasons,” said Bhujbal, adding that whatever be the reason, common people are facing problems and the planning agency needs to take accountability.

“CIDCO has demolished overhead water tanks in Sector 12, 15A, and 1 of New Panvel. They have not yet been built, promising to build new ones,” alleged Bhujbal. In addition, CIDCO is issuing tenders for plots in New Panvel and selling them to builders at a higher price.

For these constructions water is supplied to them at a commercial rate. However, as it is seen that water is not being provided to the residents. Bhujbal has warned that if this is not improved by April 24, they will launch 'Matka Fod' agitation on April 25.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:17 PM IST