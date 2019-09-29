Navaratri hotspots in Mumbai

Navaratri, one of the most enjoyable festivals in India, is closer than you may think. The nine-day festival starts tomorrow with all its pomp and glory.
For the next nine days, the streets of Mumbai will be filled with lights, music, authentic food and a different colour will dominate the streets each day. Navaratri is best experienced in the evening, at different family and community ‘Garba’ gatherings.
Garba is a folk dance native to the state of Gujarat. People celebrating Navaratri dress up in traditional colourful attire and go out with friends an family to do ‘Garba’ and celebrate Navaratri. Several places in Mumbai are famous for hosting ‘Garba’ nights in open grounds and big shot hotels.
The five most lively places that live up to the spirit of Navaratri are:
Navratri in Mumbai Utsav with Falguni Pathak
The famous Falguni Pathak performs every at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Mumbai. Falguni is a renowned name in the celebrations of Navaratri. She sings various Garba songs with great passion and enthusiasm. Every Mumbaikar should at least once witness her live performance.
Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Mumbai
Tickets Pricing: INR 499 onwards
Kora Kendra ground, Borivali
The Kora Kendra grounds has been a Navaratri hotspot for the past 20 years. It is one of the biggest grounds in Mumbai. Every year hundreds of people flock the ground to dance to their hearts’ content.
Where: Kora Kendra Grounds, Borivali west, Mumbai
Tickets Pricing: INR 540 onwards
The Great Indian Dandiya festival, Jio Gardens
The great Indian dandiya festival to be hosted in Jio gardens is expected to be one of the biggest Navaratri events in Mumbai. The event is expected to witness the presences of celebrities, so make sure you wear your best at this event.
Where: Jio Gardens, Bandra (E), Mumbai
Tickets Pricing: INR 471 onwards
Rangilo Re 2019, NESCO
If the sound of doing Garba in an open ground for hours make you sweat already, this place is the best for you. The Rangilo re 2019 event to be held at NESCO will be facilitated inside air-conditioned halls.
Where: NESCO, Goregaon (E), Mumbai
Tickets Pricing: INR 500 onwards
Shree Fort Leuva Patidar Mitra Mandal Navratri, Masjidbandar
The Fort Merchant’s Welfare Association and 1000+ shop owners from the Fort area come together to organize this Garba gathering. Organized by the community, this event is highly rooted in tradition, even the entry to this event is free.
Where: Kutch Visa Oswal Samaj Waadi, Masjidbandar
Tickets Pricing: Free
