National Sports Day 2020: From Hitler’s offer to Dhyan Chand to Sachin Tendulkar fielding for Pakistan, 10 interesting facts

The National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29 each year. The day marks the birthday of Dhyan Chand Singh, who is considered as the greatest Hockey player in the history of the sport. He won gold medals for India in Olympics thrice – 1928, 1934 and 1936. The best tribute to him is the Major Dhyan Chand Award which is considered as the award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India and the National Sports Day celebrated on his birthday. As we celebrate National Sports Day today, let us have a glimpse of the interesting facts that we all should know about sports legends who have bought glory to our country. Here we go: