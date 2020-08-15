'Nothing like stepping out for your country': Sporting fraternity extend heartfelt wishes on India's 74th Independence Day

India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule.

India gained Independence on 15th August 1947 and every year this day is celebrated with great pomp in our country. Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours.

Celebrating the same, the Indian sporting fraternity extended their heartfelt wishes on social media.

Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay. Nothing like stepping out for your country."