'Nothing like stepping out for your country': Sporting fraternity extend heartfelt wishes on India's 74th Independence Day

India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule.
India gained Independence on 15th August 1947 and every year this day is celebrated with great pomp in our country. Every year on Independence Day, people celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours.
Celebrating the same, the Indian sporting fraternity extended their heartfelt wishes on social media.
Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay. Nothing like stepping out for your country."
"Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India," said Shikhar Dhawan.
Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, posted a video on the microblogging website where he reminisced the Independence Day celebrations in his school days and urged fellow countrymen to stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"Happy Independence Day. Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!" wrote Suresh Raina.
"Pride. Passion. Euphoria. Nothing can even come close to the feeling of donning my country's jersey. Happy #IndependenceDay!" said Mayank Agarwal.
"As we celebrate 74th #IndependenceDay , let's pay our respect to freedom fighters & jawans for their countless sacrifices to build an independent #India. Our strength is in what India can do on its own, and not on what it can import/buy #VocalForLocal #MakeInIndia Jai Hind," tweeted head coach Ravi Shastri.
"On this day, let's pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who made our freedom possible. May the tricolour always keep flying high. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted as to how the nation got freedom and said that the country will soon win over the battle against coronavirus pandemic.
"The Jallianwala Bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence today to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020," Ashwin tweeted.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also said that the nation will emerge triumphant this year by showing a courageous front.
"Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. #IndependenceDay," Yuvraj tweeted.
Hockey player Rani Rampal, women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, former India batsman Virender Sehwag also extended the greetings on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.
"#HappyIndependenceDay everyone. On this great day let's remember all our freedom fighters and salute the #CoronaWarriors who are working relentlessly for us. Let's all pledge to work both towards being self-reliant and participate in Nation building #ProudIndian #MeraBharatMahan," Mithali Raj tweeted.
"Independence means enjoying the freedom and empowering others too to let them do so. Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible. May God bless Bharat. #IndependenceDayIndia," Virender Sehwag tweeted.
"Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!#happyindependenceday2020 #IndependenceDayIndia," hockey player Rani Rampal tweeted.
This year, the Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.
