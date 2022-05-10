National Receptionists Day 2022: Know more about History, Purpose and Celebration

Every year on the second Wednesday of May National Receptionists’ Day is celebrated.

Receptionists create a first impression of the company in front of all customers, in person, and on the telephone. They have the responsibility to create a positive image of the company which can keep the customer engaged with the company for a longer time in future.

They are also the first point of contact for security and safety, and also when anyone enters and leaves the office.

But the receptionist's role is not limited to this work. When there are new joinees, guests or invitees, receptionists need to handle them before any other officials come. They also act as a coordinator among various departments like administration, Human resources.

NATIONAL RECEPTIONISTS’ DAY HISTORY

The Director of the National Receptionists Association founded National Receptionists’ Day in 1991 to “gain awareness and appreciation of the role of receptionists in a business setting and to provide community and support for receptionists nationwide.”

It was launched mainly to acknowledge the work of receptionists across the globe and recognize the importance of receptionists.

Now it's being celebrated by businesses across the world.

HOW TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL RECEPTIONISTS’ DAY?

Thank the receptionist at your workplace on this day for their immense contribution for the first and also in your life. You can also take flowers, gift cards, or coffee.

Corporates can give them a paid day off. Assign their work to someone else who is interested to handle this job for one day.

As a customer also you can wish them and appreciate their work on this day and say thank you. If possible, you can give chocolates or snacks to them.

All the staff in the office can clap for them together.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:25 PM IST