National Energy Conservation Day 2021: History, significance and everything you need to know about the day

Every year, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union ministry of power observes December 14 as the National Energy Conservation Day to shine light upon India’s contribution to energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy-efficient country.

National Energy Conservation Day: History

India Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the BEE in 2001. BEE is a constitutional body that helps the government of India in the development of policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy.

Every year, a large number of events such as discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions, etc are held across the country to celebrate the day.

National Energy Conservation Day - Significance

BEE uses the occasion to spread awareness amongst the people regarding energy efficiency and the need to go green. The bureau urges the masses to be energy conscious and practice energy conservation by being vigilant in our surroundings.

National Energy Conservation Day – Why is it Celebrated?

The BEE implemented The Energy Conservation Act in India in 2001 and aims at raising awareness among the general public about the importance of conservation and energy efficiency.

Another objective of this day is to showcase India’s achievements in energy efficiency and conservation to the common masses.

Energy Conservation means using the available resources judiciously and/or preventing wastage of energy through efficient methods.

The aim is to promote the process of energy conservation, organizing many programs like discussion, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions in the whole country.

National Energy Conservation Award:

The special occasion is also marked by giving National Energy Conservation Award to recognize organizations and industrial units for achieving energy utilization and conservation targets.

The awards were started in 1991. The annual award tradition is given by eminent dignitaries of the Government of India to industries, buildings, transport institutions and appliances sectors. The award function is held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.



