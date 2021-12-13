Kalyan Divisional Hospital makes cut for National Energy Conservation Award

Thane: The Divisional Railway Hospital in Kalyan has been shortlisted for the Certificate of Merit award in the hospitals sector by the National Energy Conservation Award 2021 committee.

The award function is set to be held on National Energy Conservation Day on December 14 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

As compared to 2018-19, the hospitals have saved around 1.23 units of electricity per year, said a Central Railway (CR) senior officer. The CO2 emissions per unit of electricity are estimated to be in the range of 0.91 to 0.95 kg i.e. with these measures hospitals save 1.17 lakh kg emission of CO2 per year.

The awards were started in 1991 on the National Energy Conservation day. The annual award tradition is given by eminent dignitaries of the Government of India to industries, buildings, transport institutions and appliances sectors.

This year marks the 31st year of the award. "Mumbai Division has taken some special efforts/steps in the field of conservation of energy for this exemplary achievement. Energy-efficient equipment’s (Star rating equipment) such as energy-efficient BLDC fans, LED fittings and VRF type air conditioning equipment with puffed walls are used to reduce the energy consumption," said CR.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:30 AM IST