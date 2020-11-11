National Education Day 2020: Know why it is celebrated on November 11

Every year on November 11 National Education Day is celebrated in memory of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 since 2008.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad or Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 11, 1888. He has donned many hats in his public life as he is remembered as a poet, a scholar, and a freedom fighter whose biggest contribution still remains the gift of education.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on September 11, 2008, "The Ministry has decided to commemorate the birthday of this great son of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India. November 11 from 2008 onwards, will be celebrated as the National Education Day, without declaring it a holiday, every year."