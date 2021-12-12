National Conference asks for agenda for Delimitation Commission meeting to be held on December 20

The National Conference (NC) on Sunday asked the Delimitation Commission to provide an agenda for the December 20 meeting before the party MPs could take a decision over their participation in it.

The Commission has called a meeting of its associate members in New Delhi on December 20. The Commission has five associate members who are five Lok Sabha MPs from J-K.

While the NC has three MPs, all from the Kashmir valley, the BJP has two from Jammu region.

NC Member of Parliament from south Kashmir's Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, said the party has sent a written communication to the Commission, asking it to provide the relevant material so that the party MPs could decide whether to participate in the meeting or not.

"We have sent a letter to the Delimitation Commission and we have asked them to make us aware of the agenda of the meeting, provide us the agenda items and provide us all the material concerning that (the agenda items)," Masoodi told PTI.

The letter was sent by Masoodi and NC MP from north Kashmir's Baramulla, Mohammad Akbar Lone. NC president and Srinagar MP, Farooq Abdullah, is currently in Jammu.

Masoodi said the party wants to go through the agenda first before taking the decision over its participation in the meeting.

"We want to go through the material that is provided to us so that we can look into it and then take our decision," he said.

The NC MP said the two MPs have also reminded the Commission that there has been no response so far from the Commission to the party's letter written on February 17.

The party had boycotted the first meeting of the Commission with the associate members and had sent a letter to the Commission, saying the exercise was an outcome of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act-2019, which the party had challenged in the Supreme Court.

The letter had called upon the Commission to halt the delimitation proceedings as the exercise was being conducted in accordance with the provisions of an Act which is under judicial scrutiny.

Masoodi said once the party MPs get a response from the Commission, they will study it and then take a decision.

"We have just been asked to come for the meeting on December 20. What is the meeting about, what do we have to do there, we have no idea. Nothing has been told to us. That is why we have written the letter," he said.

