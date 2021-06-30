National Commission for Women takes suo moto cognizance of pornographic content on Twitter, seeks action within a week

The National Commission for Women (NCW) taking suo moto cognizance of pornographic content on Twitter wrote to the micro blogging site seeking an action on it within a week.

The Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma has written to Managing Director, Twitter India for immediately removing all such pomographic and obscene content from the platform within a week. NCW has also written to Commissioner of Police.

The notice reminded that the commission had earlier upon receiving a similar complaint had brought the matter to

Twitter's notice for immediate action, however, no action was reportedly taken by the platform.

It also mentioned that the commission is disturbed with the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such

banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy.