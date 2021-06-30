National Commission for Women takes suo moto cognizance of pornographic content on Twitter, seeks action within a week

The National Commission for Women (NCW) taking suo moto cognizance of pornographic content on Twitter wrote to the micro blogging site seeking an action on it within a week.
The Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma has written to Managing Director, Twitter India for immediately removing all such pomographic and obscene content from the platform within a week. NCW has also written to Commissioner of Police.
The notice reminded that the commission had earlier upon receiving a similar complaint had brought the matter to
Twitter's notice for immediate action, however, no action was reportedly taken by the platform.
It also mentioned that the commission is disturbed with the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such
banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy.
The Commission has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pomographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days by NCW.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also sent a notice to Twitter India regarding content on the microblogging website on child sexual abuse and pornographic material. An FIR was filed and a notice was sent after a complaint was received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter.
The police also asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and to share details of these accounts that had circulated it on the microblogging site.
It was yesterday that the Police had registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal also confirmed the same saying, "Acting on the complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a case has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and investigation has been taken up."
