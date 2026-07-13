Nashik Horror: Miscreants Chase Tourist Family, Smash Car Windows, Loot Valuables - VIDEO

Nashik: A disturbing video purportedly showing a violent attack on a tourist family's car near Bhavali Dam in Maharashtra's Nashik district has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over the safety of visitors at popular tourist destinations.

According to the social media post accompanying the video, the family was returning after visiting the scenic Bhavali Dam when they were allegedly confronted by a group of local youths. The post claims the accused initially threatened the family before chasing their vehicle and launching a violent attack.

The video shows two men riding a motorcycle alongside the moving car, with the pillion rider repeatedly throwing what appear to be thick metal rods at the vehicle. Moments later, the footage captures the occupants inside the car in a state of shock as the vehicle's windows and windshield appear badly shattered.

The social media post further alleges that the attackers intercepted the car, assaulted the family members, smashed the vehicle's windows, and forcibly snatched a gold chain and an expensive mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the family reportedly approached Ambad Police Station and lodged a complaint seeking action against the accused.

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users expressing alarm over the alleged attack and questioning the safety of tourists visiting the region. Several commenters demanded strict action against the perpetrators and urged authorities to strengthen security around tourist destinations. Others called for swift arrests and stringent punishment, saying such incidents could damage Nashik's reputation as a popular travel destination.