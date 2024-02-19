Narrow Escape For Sena MP Hemant Godse After His Car Meets With Terrible Accident In Delhi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse's car met with a massive accident in new Delhi on Monday morning (February 19), huge damage was reported to his car. No major injuries were reported. Godse had visited New Delhi for an event in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Godse was in the national capital to salute to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Parliament. After the program was over, Godse was returning home in his car. In his way in a bid to take over another vehicle, the car lost control resulting in a huge accident.

Hemant Godse was passing through BD Marg in Delhi and was traveling in Innova car at the time when the accident took place. At that time, his car was hit by an Ertiga vehicle. Hemant Godse's car was extensively damaged in this. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident.

About Hemant Godse

Hemant Godse represents Nashik constituency of Maharashtra and is a member of the Shiv Sena. He was previously a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and contested the same constituency in the 2009 elections, but lost to the NCP's Sameer Bhujbal by 24,000 votes.

Read Also New Delhi Accident: Man Dies After Being Hit By JCB Near Panchsheel Park Metro Station

He defeated NCP strongman and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal who contested from Nationalist Congress Party by 1,87,336 votes by polling 4,94,735 votes against Bhujbal's 3,07,399. He again defeated Samir Bhujbal by 3 lakh votes in 2019 lok sabha election and he became 2nd MP to get repeated term after 56 years.