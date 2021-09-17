Narendra Modi turns 71: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture using 2035 seashells to wish Prime Minister on his birthday; see pic

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday with a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a picture of the sculpture and wished PM Modi a long and healthy life.

"Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha," he tweeted.

PM Modi turned 71 today. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday and expressed that the Prime Minister continues to serve the nation. The President also wished for long life and good health for Prime Minister.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe'," posted Kovind on the Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished PM Modi on his birthday and said that the latter's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation.

"My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead!" tweeted the Vice President on Friday.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:56 AM IST