Narendra Modi 3.0 Will Complete Its Tenure, Uniform Civil Code Will Be Passed, Predicts Astrologer

New Delhi: A day after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India, astrologer Anirudh Kumar Mishra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and indicated that Narendra Modi 3.0 will complete its tenure, and Uniform Civil Code will be passed. He said in his post, "As per the timing 7:23 - 7:28 PM prevailing at the Parliament on 9 June 2024 when Narendra Modi took oath yesterday, calculations indicate that i) the government will complete its tenure of 5 years, ii) Modi's health will be good and iii) UCC will be passed in this tenure."

As per the timing 7:23 - 7:28 PM prevailing at the Parliament on 9 June 2024 when Narendra Modi took oath yesterday, calculations indicate that i) the government will complete its tenure of 5 years, ii) Modi's health will be good and iii) UCC will be passed in this tenure. pic.twitter.com/SQgEzAqJQ9 — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Modi has already kicked off his third term in office on Monday morning by authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores. This is not all. Remember in April itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that he has a 100-day plan chalked out already for the first 100 days after he takes oath as the Prime Minister of the country.

All you need to know about the 100-day plan

On April 14 2024, he had said, "Work on BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will begin immediately after the June 4 results. The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan. The ambition of the people of the country is Modi's mission. We saw the success of Chandrayaan. Now we will experience the pride of Gaganyaan. We just saw India welcoming the world to the G20 and now we will make all efforts to host the Olympics."

#WATCH | BJP 'Sankalp Patra'/manifesto release: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Work on BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will begin immediately after the June 4 results. The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan. The ambition of the people of the country is… pic.twitter.com/Tz30uCdeHe — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

As the statement suggests, as per the plan strategising to ensure a proud execution of Gaganyaan mission and fulfilling the country's dream to host the Olympics are among the exhaustive list of points to be focused on as part of the 100-day action plan.

Apart form this, strengthening Defense and security preparedness both internally and at a national level tops the agenda of the first 100 days. It will include working on acquisition of better arms, ammunition and strengthening laws around crime and security. New criminal laws are on the cards as per media reports.

Another section of priority that will be focused on is improving peoples' lifestyle and ensuring ease of living for people which will include steps like strengthening of Mission Karmayogi, improving pension rules, and much more. India is expected to widen its presence on the global platform. The plan also includes Key steps in a bid to expedite growth in Education sector, Governance and Agriculture.

'100-day action plan' is @narendramodi’s signature mathematical approach to breaking down work into targets.



This report highlights his achievements after completing his first 100 days as Gujarat's CM. From cracking down on lax bureaucrats to donating auction proceeds for girl… pic.twitter.com/GIhB8m1DJQ — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) April 16, 2024

Reacting to PM Modi's speech where he first mentioned about the 100 day plan, @modiarchive posted on X and said, "'100-day action plan' is @narendramodi’s signature mathematical approach to breaking down work into targets. This report highlights his achievements after completing his first 100 days as Gujarat's CM. From cracking down on lax bureaucrats to donating auction proceeds for girl child education, he led by example. CM Modi even spent Diwali with earthquake victims and personally made it a point to highlight their plight to IAS officials. Stressing the need for grassroots work, he initiated Gram Sabhas and Lok Kalyan Melas, bridging gaps between administration and citizens. Narendra Modi's approach is likened to that of a 'Karmayogi', prioritizing people over politics."