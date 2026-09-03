Narela Property Dealer Shot Dead: Purported CCTV Video Of Murder Outside Gym Surfaces

New Delhi: Unknown assailants on Thursday shot dead a property dealer in North Delhi's Narela outside a gym. The deceased has been identified as Pramod Dahiya, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat. A purported CCTV footage has surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen allegedly pulling out a gun from his pocket, followed by several rounds of gunshots that can be heard.

The incident took place around 7 am when three unidentified assailants allegedly arrived on a scooter, opened fire at Dahiya and fled. Residents informed the police, following which a team reached the scene and inspected the area.

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Locals gathered in large numbers to protest against the incident, visuals showed. Police personnel interacted with the crowd, ensuring that the law and order situation is maintained. The locals are demanding the encounter of the shooters.

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Extortion angle suspected

Prima facie, the killing appears to be related to an extortion attempt. Dahiya sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing.

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Police launch probe

A probe has been launched, and police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events. Bystanders are also being questioned to determine the attackers' escape route. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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According to police, the assailants fired around 16 rounds, several of which hit Pramod. They fled the spot after the attack.

Search for accused underway

The accused are on the run, and police teams are searching for them. Further details are awaited as the probe is underway. The shooting incident comes just days after Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on August 26.