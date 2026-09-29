Nandigram Bypoll: Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail To Congress Candidate, Dismisses Plea Against BJP Rival | Representational Image

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress’ Nandigram candidate Milan Pradhan till October 26.

Court grants interim bail

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while granting bail to the Congress candidate, said that he was taken into custody only after filing his nomination papers.

According to court sources, during the hearing, while seeking protection from any coercive action, the state government had mentioned in the court that five cases had been withdrawn by the previous government and that Pradhan was not wanted in the sixth.

Affidavit plea dismissed

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a Congress petition challenging the affidavit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hasirani Rath in the Nandigram bypoll.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The High Court has given very good news. The writ petition filed against our Nandigram candidate by a signboard party got dismissed.”

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BJP secretary Locket Chatterjee said, “We are not concerned about whether Milan Pradhan got interim bail or not. The people of Bengal voted against corruption, and the BJP will win in Nandigram.”