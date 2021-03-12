Nandigram 'attack': West Bengal CM: Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital, returns home in wheelchair

Kolkata: Two days after the Nandigram incident, which left West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nursing a bruise and hairline fracture, has been discharged from the hospital, albeit with several restrictions.

To begin with, the sprightly jaunt won’t be there: the leg is in plaster and a special slipper will cramp her style somewhat. She will stay cooped up at her residence for a few days and move around on wheelchair, said the doctor, adding that after a week she will again visit the hospital for a medical check-up. (A spare wheelchair has been kept in the car as well, just in case she decides to hit the campaign trail).

On the brighter side, the leg swelling has diminished and she is responding well to treatment. The medical board felt she should be in the hospital for 48 hours more but Mamata repeatedly requested that she should be discharged.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal state secretariat has submitted a report to the EC citing police negligence and a proper probe has been sought into the Nandigram incident.