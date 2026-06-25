Nandani Bosmia Death Case: Who Is Aslam Sama? Married Junagadh Man Accused Of Harassing, Killing Ex-AAP Leader |

Rajkot: The death of 23-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Nandani Bosmia in Gujarat’s Rajkot has triggered serious allegations from her family, who have accused her live-in partner, Aslam Hussain Sama, of harassment, assault and murder.

Bosmia, a medical representative who had previously contested the Jetpur-Navagadh municipal elections on an AAP ticket, was found hanging inside her fifth-floor flat at Agam Residency on Vavadi Road on Monday evening. Emergency services rushed to the spot, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The case has sparked outrage after Bosmia’s family alleged that her death was not suicide but a 'planned murder' carried out by Sama, a married man from Junagadh with whom she was living in Rajkot.

Who Is Aslam Hussain Sama?

According to police and family members, Aslam Hussain Sama is a resident of Junagadh who was already married and had a child. Bosmia reportedly met Sama while staying as a tenant in one of his properties in Junagadh. Their acquaintance later developed into a relationship, after which the two allegedly began living together in Rajkot.

Bosmia's family claimed that despite being married, he trapped her in a toxic relationship and later subjected her to continuous mental and physical abuse. The family also alleged that tensions between the couple had escalated in recent months because Sama continued to maintain ties with his wife while staying with Bosmia. Frequent disputes reportedly followed over the issue.

According to an India Today report quoting Bosmia’s father, his daughter had repeatedly complained about harassment and assault by Sama. He further alleged that Bosmia had temporarily left the flat after one such argument and stayed with relatives before returning shortly before her death.

The death of a 23-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in Rajkot has sparked allegations of murder, with her family accusing the married man she was living with of harassment, assault and ultimately killing her before staging the scene as a suicide.



Nandani Bosmia, a… https://t.co/EXyb5IqPjf pic.twitter.com/JBs0NiezxR — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 24, 2026

Assault Allegations Before Death

The family claimed that a day before Bosmia was found dead, she had gone to Sama’s aunt’s residence in the Jangaleshwar area, where she was allegedly beaten severely, leaving visible injuries on her body.

According to a Gujarat Jagran report, after the alleged assault, Bosmia reportedly sent a message to her younger sister saying she had been beaten again and now wanted to live separately and start a new life. She also shared an emotional social media post, which read, “Papa, I have lost the battle of life.”

Alarmed by the messages and posts, Bosmia’s father immediately contacted relatives in Rajkot and asked them to check on her. When they reached her apartment, they allegedly found the door locked from inside. Suspicious, they broke open the door and found Bosmia hanging inside the hall.

Family Alleges Murder, Harassment By Entire Family

Bosmia’s father and sister alleged that Sama’s family members were also involved in harassing her. They claimed that Bosmia had previously been attacked with a knife, leading to a police complaint against five people, including Sama’s wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, at the Junagadh C Division police station. The family also made shocking allegations that Sama did not want children and had convinced Bosmia to undergo a medical procedure because of which she could never conceive, reported Gujarat Jagran.

Police Investigation Underway

Rajkot Taluka Police have currently registered a case of accidental death while continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials stated that the preliminary medical examination indicated death by hanging. However, considering the serious allegations made by the family, forensic experts have conducted a detailed post-mortem examination.

Cops confirmed that Bosmia and Sama were in a live-in relationship and acknowledged that the couple had a history of disputes. Police said all possible angles, including allegations of foul play, are being examined. Meanwhile, Aslam Hussain Sama has reportedly been absconding since Bosmia’s body was discovered, and police teams are searching for him.