Names of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's government school event

As per the schedule, the President, who will be embarking on his official two-day visit to India, along with First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Modi will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

With the President and the First Lady, there will be a 12-person official delegation that includes US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and senior advisors to the President daughter Ivanka Trump as well as son-in-law Jared Kushner among others.

The team will then fly to New Delhi and receive a ceremonial welcome, attend bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, apart from holding a business event with Indian investors, with a special focus on companies that are investing in manufacturing in the US.

Trump will also have a meet-and-greet with the American embassy staff and a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind that will further follow a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.