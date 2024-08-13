 'Namaz Apne Seat Pe Padhiye': Viral Video Shows Railway TTE Scolding Muslim Passengers For Blocking Aisle In Coach
The viral video captures Muslim men in a train coach offering namaz in the aisle of the train coach. It can be seen that a plastic is used as a makeshift blanket as the Muslim passengers were offering namaz on it in the passage. This is when the TTE arrives and tells the people in the coach to read namaz on their train seats and not block the passage.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

A viral video shared on social medial platform X claimed and showed an Indian Railway TTE scolding passengers who were reading namaz and blocking the aisle in a train coach.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the railway TTE can be heard schooling the Muslim passengers who were allegedly reading Namaz in the aisle, thereby obstructing the passage.

What Does The Video Show?

The viral video captures Muslim men in a train coach offering namaz in the aisle of the train coach. It can be seen that a plastic is used as a makeshift blanket as the Muslim passengers were offering namaz on it in the passage.

This is when the TTE arrives and tells the people in the coach to read namaz on their train seats and not block the passage. "Namaz apne seat pe padhiye (Read nazam on your seats)," the TTE says.

However, the TTE goes on a rant and starts lecturing the passengers. "Mazak matt banaiye gaadi ko, ye kya tarika hai kisi ko bhi pareshan kar dijiyega, road jaam kar dijiyega, road pe namaz pad...aap logon ka mansikta ko kya hogaya hai. Ye kya tarika hai, pura 72 aadmi disturb ho raha hai yahan gaadi mein. Soch badaliye, nazam padhte hain toh soch ko badaliye," the TTE says. (Don't make a joke of this train. What way is this, you read namaz on the road...What has happened to your mentality? Change your thinking, if you read namaz, change your thinking.)

"Hum Apne Gaadi Mein Ye Nahin Hone Dete Hain" (I don't allow this to happen in my train)

The TTE repeatedly tells the passengers that they can read namaz in the space between the seats and there there is no need to block the aisle or passage. He tells the passengers that they should ensure no inconvenience is caused to other passengers because of their actions.

The TTE also firmly says that he "doesn't allow this in the trains he is in" and says that if the passengers don't follow what he says, he would call the Railway Police. Meanwhile, the passengers get back to their seats as the video ends.

article-image

Though the video has gone viral on social media, the exact details of the video such as date and train in which the video was recorded is not clear. Therefore, The Free Press Journal cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

