Nalagarh Police Station Blast: 2 More Key Perpetrators Held

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two more key perpetrators involved in the RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Nalagarh Police Station in Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Mahavir alias Kaka and Manpreet alias Mani, both residents of SBS Nagar district (formerly known as Nawanshahr). During the operation, one 9MM Glock pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam and Shushant Chopra associated with banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

He said that the arrested accused, along with their accomplices, had procured consignments containing RDX-based IEDs and hand grenades on the instructions of their foreign handlers. From these consignments, an IED (RDX) was used by the arrested duo to carry out the blast at Nalagarh Police Station in Himachal Pradesh on January 1, 2026.

The DGP said that six of their accomplices had already been arrested by Punjab Police, who were picking and further dropping terrorist hardware. With the arrest of these two, the whole module has been busted, he added.