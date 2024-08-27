 Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man

Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man

The doctor who headed the surgery to remove the objects from the Bihar man's stomach said that the 22-year-old is also undergoing psychiatric treatment.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Doctors in Bihar's East Champaran district have removed several metal objects, including a key ring, a small knife and nail cutters from the stomach of a youth.

The nail cutter was first removed during the surgery, followed by a key chain and a small knife.

The 22-year-old man was brought to a private hospital in Motihari, the district headquarters, by his family a few days ago after he complained of severe stomach pain.'

A surgery was performed on Sunday to remove the objects.

FPJ Shorts
Hilarious! Sharma Uncle Leaves Netizens In Splits After Quirky Banner At His General Store Goes Viral
Hilarious! Sharma Uncle Leaves Netizens In Splits After Quirky Banner At His General Store Goes Viral
You Need To Have A Slumber Party With Yourself Every Night; Know How Sleep Disorders Can Be Fatal If Not Treated
You Need To Have A Slumber Party With Yourself Every Night; Know How Sleep Disorders Can Be Fatal If Not Treated
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Prakash Raj On His Viral 'No Riots In Indonesia Because No RSS' Comment: 'Not My Statement, Right-Wingers Fabricate Them'
Prakash Raj On His Viral 'No Riots In Indonesia Because No RSS' Comment: 'Not My Statement, Right-Wingers Fabricate Them'

Dr Amit Kumar, who headed the team of doctors who performed the surgery, said, "The youth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. X-ray reports revealed the presence of metal objects in his stomach.

Read Also
Disgusting! Mob Stuff Chilli Powder In Youth's A** Over Suspected Car Theft In Bihar's Araria; VIDEO...
article-image

"Initially, a key ring was removed during the surgery. Later, we extracted two keys, a four-inch-long knife, and two nail cutters from his stomach. When we asked the youth, he said he recently started swallowing metal objects. Now the youth is alright and his condition is improving," the doctor said.

The youth has some mental health issues for which he is on medication, he said.

The patient will soon be discharged from the hospital, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man

Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man

BJP Ka Bhrashtachar, Sabke Paise Gaye Dakaar: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Saffron Party Over...

BJP Ka Bhrashtachar, Sabke Paise Gaye Dakaar: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Saffron Party Over...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Concludes 2nd Round Of Polygraph Tests On Sandip Ghosh,...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Concludes 2nd Round Of Polygraph Tests On Sandip Ghosh,...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...