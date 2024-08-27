 Disgusting! Mob Stuff Chilli Powder In Youth's A** Over Suspected Car Theft In Bihar's Araria; VIDEO Surfaces
The video shows around 4-5 people holding him down and tying his hands with a rope. One of them removes his pants while another person opens a packet of red chili powder and throws it on his rear.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Araria: In a disturbing incident, a video has surfaced on the internet showing a young man subjected to brutal punishment after being caught on suspicion of theft in Araria, Bihar. The video of this shocking incident is going viral on social media. It shows a mob applying red chili powder to his rectum after allegedly catching him for stealing a car.

The incident occurred in Araria, where the youth was captured and publicly punished in a brutal manner. The video shows around 4-5 people holding him down and tying his hands with a rope. One of them removes his pants while another person opens a packet of red chili powder and throws it on his rear.

Another person is seen in the video using a pencil to forcibly stuff the chili powder into the man’s anus. The young man is seen crying out in pain and begging them to stop, but they continue their cruel act.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

After stuffing the chili powder into his rectum, they pull his pants back up while he continues to cry in pain. The video is going viral on social media, with internet users demanding strict action against those involved in this cruel act. There are no reports of any police action in connection of the matter. However, the video is being widely shared on social media.

One user commented, "These criminals should receive similar punishment... think before doing such a thing in your entire life... it is a very shameful act." Another user questioned, "How long will such atrocities, bullying, and hooliganism continue in Araria district of Bihar?"

People should not take the law into their own hands and punish someone in this manner. The incident is shameful, and the police should take strict and swift action against the accused. While the act is cruel and reprehensible, it should be noted that the job of punishing criminals lies with the legal system, not the public.

