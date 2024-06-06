 MP Shocker: In Broad Daylight, 3 Throw Chilli Powder Into Petrol Pump Manager's Eyes In Bhounri, Robs Of Him Rs 3 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man working as a manager at a petrol pump in Bhounri was robbed of Rs 3 lakh by three miscreants, who stopped him and threw chilli powder into his eyes in broad daylight on Thursday, Khajuri Sadak police said. The incident took place near Campion School in Bhounri. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

According to Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma, complainant Manoj Bhawsar is the manager of a petrol pump located opposite Campion School in Bhounri. On Thursday noon, he left on his bike to deposit Rs 3 lakh in bank. He had kept the money in a bag.

He must have hardly rode up to 100 metres away from the petrol pump when three men called out his name and stopped him. As soon as he stopped bike, one of them threw chilli powder into his eyes. He said before he could figure out what had happened to him, the trio snatched the bag containing money and fled.

He screamed and alerted the passersby who rushed to his aid and brought water to wash his eyes and face. A little later, Bhawsar called up the owner of petrol pump to apprise him of the incident. The police were informed who rushed to the scene. DCP (Zone-4) Sundar Singh Kanesh also visited and inspected the spot.

Thana inchargeI Verma said that on the basis of appearance, a sketch of the trio was being prepared, and the police are also questioning the employees working at the petrol pump. The police suspect that the accused might have conducted a recce of the area.

