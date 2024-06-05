MP Crime Update: Specially-Abled Woman Found Dead In Well , Was Strangled, Says Report

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special-abled elderly woman was found dead inside a well in a village in Berasia area on Tuesday, the police said. After the woman's body was sent for post-mortem, it was revealed on Wednesday that she was strangled to death. Efforts are on to crack the murder case. Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Narendra Kulaste told Free Press that the woman's body was found floating inside a well in Megra village of Berasia on Tuesday, about which a man named Deepak Singh Rajput, a resident of the same village, had informed police. The police rushed to the spot and fished out woman's body from the well, after which it was ascertained that the woman was specially-abled, and was unable to walk.

Thus, the police concluded that the woman was unable to walk up to the well, and someone might have thrown her inside it. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC and have launched investigation to identify as well as apprehend the accused.

Two women among six held with 26.6kg cannabis, Accused women had befriended each other while serving jail imprisonment earlier

The city crime branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers, including two women from Mangalwara area, officials said. The accused used to smuggle cannabis from Odisha to Bhopal, and sell them at a higher rate here to make a quick buck, the officials added.

DCP (crime) Akhil Patel said that the crime branch received a tip-off on Wednesday claiming that four suspicious men and two women spotted near a railway crossing in Mangalwara area were in possession of cannabis. The crime branch team rushed to the spot and nabbed all the suspects identified as Vinay Sharma, Sonu Sharma, Jitendra Sharma, Shyam Joshi, Sunita Kuchbandiya and Narwadi Bhil.

When the team inspected their bags, they found 26.6 kilograms of cannabis, whose market value is estimated to be close to Rs 5.3 lakh. All the accused were taken into custody thereafter.

DCP Patel said that Kuchbandiya confessed to smuggling the cannabis from Odisha to Bhopal with the help of her accomplices, and used to sell them at higher prices in the city. She had earlier been imprisoned in APís Visakhapatnam city on charges of drugs smuggling, and had befriended the other accused woman, named Narwadi Bhil, in the jail there.

Goldsmiths brutally assault co-worker on theft charge, all on the run, Horrifying videos surface

A group of five men from West Bengal who make bejewelled gold ornaments allegedly held their friend captive for three days at a deserted location in Kotwali area, alleging that he stole gold. The man who was assaulted also did the same work. The accused and the victim are on the run. A video has surfaced, in which all five accused are seen thrashing the victim brutally. The identity of accused has not been ascertained.

Investigating officer (IO) at Kotwali police station told Free Press that victim Hameed Alam (26), also belonged to West Bengal. Alam went missing from his house in Kotwali, after which his brother Sheikh Shahid lodged a missing personís complaint on Sunday evening. The police registered a case and began probing the incident. On Wednesday, Shahid received a video in which five of Alamís accomplices were seen torturing him. They were seen assaulting him and plucking his hair with pliers.

One of his accomplices, who had refused to name himself, called up Shahid and accused Alam of stealing gold, which he had given to Alam for fitting jewels in ornaments. He told Shahid that they would not spare Alam till he returned gold to them. When Shahid told them that he wanted to speak to Alam, Alam told him over the phone that he had not stolen gold.

Shahid informed the police about the same, after which the police registered a case against the five accused. After the police traced the place from where the call was made, it was revealed that Alam had escaped from their clutches and is on the run.

Army jawan found hanging to tree, probe on

An Indian Army jawan was found hanging to a tree near a nursery located in Khajuri Sadak on Wednesday. The body had decomposed. He was staying at dharamshala in Bairagarh area.

Investigating officer (IO) at Khajuri Sadak police station, Banwari Lal, told Free Press that forest department officials on Wednesday informed the police about manís body hanging from a tree branch near a nursery in the area. The police rushed to the spot and brought the body down, after which they searched his clothes, and found a receipt, which belonged to dharamshala located in Bairagarh.

When the police went to dharamshala, they found his belongings and documents, with the help of which, his identity was ascertained. The man was identified as Sandeep Kumar (35), who was posted in Indian Army as jawan, and was a native of Satna district.

When the police contacted his kin, they learnt that he had left his house on May 14, telling them he was going to Bhopal for some work and will return by mid-June. The police said after questioning Sandeepís kin, they came to know that he was posted in Siliguri since long.

Man gets life term for raping minor

Satna: A special court of Satna has awarded life term to a man and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a man for raping a minor girl. The special judge of a POCSO sentenced a life term. According to reports, the girl went to take part in a function held in the house of her relative in Barhau on May 24 along with his parents.

The man called the girl to his room and raped her. When the girl tried to yell for help, he gagged her mouth. After returning home, the girl related her story to her parents. She went to Sabhapur police station with her parents and lodged a complaint against the culprit.

The police arrested the criminal after registering a case against him. The DNA of the culprit was also matched with that of the victim. When the crime was proved, the man was awarded life term.

Goons enter house, fire at woman in Chhatarpur

Two goons entered a house in Lalauni village under Civil Lines police station late Tuesday night and fired at an elderly woman. Nobody was, however, injured in the incident. The family members lodged a complaint at the police station. The culprit was arrested.

According to reports, the culprit is dealing in sand. The police also confiscated two tractor-trolleys. Complainant Pushpa Singh, wife of Anoop Singh, resident of Lalauni, said that when her husband was out of home for some work on Tuesday night, she was with granddaughter.

At 11pm, her relative Sawan Singh and his brother Bhupendra Singh entered the house and fired at her. The bullet did not hit her. She informed her husband and the police about the incident over the phone. Within a few hours, the police arrested Sawan Singh. Five days ago, Sawan fired at a villager.