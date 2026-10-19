Nagpur: Symbiosis Law School Professor Placed On Leave Over Alleged Inappropriate Messages To Students, Religious Pressure

The Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur. | Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur/Facebook

A professor at the Symbiosis Law School’s Nagpur campus has reportedly been sent on leave after being accused of sending inappropriate messages to female students and exhorting them to adopt Islam and read the Quran.

The development came after the father of a student approached the Vishva Hindu Parishad after she showed him messages allegedly sent by the professor, The Indian Express quoted the Vishva Hindu Parishad as saying.

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The organisation subsequently raised the matter with the college authorities, and met the Nagpur police chief.

Inquiry panel set up

The university administration has reportedly taken note of the complaint and set up a committee to look into the matter. The professor has been put on leave till the inquiry is complete, the newspaper quoted a university official as saying.

However, the police had not registered a first information report as of Sunday.

Police statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Nityanand Jha had said that about 15-17 persons from various organisations gathered at the university on Saturday morning. The police had facilitated talks between the agitators and the administration, after which the professor was placed on leave.

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