Nagpur: Crane Collapses At Construction Site; Two Workers Killed, Two Injured

Security personnel at the site where a crane collapsed in Nagpur, killing two workers and injuring two others. | PTI

Two workers were killed and two others were injured on Friday in Maharashtra's Nagpur city when a crane collapsed during dismantling work at a construction site.

The collapse took place at 10.30 am, Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne told reporters.

#Nagpur: A tower crane suddenly collapsed during construction work at #MHADA Colony, near #Geeta Mandir at Cotton Market Square, under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station in Nagpur. At least two workers lost their lives in the tragic incident. More details are awaited. https://t.co/H79u6YFO8X — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 30, 2026

Identities Of The Victims

Those who died have been identified as Vishwanath Kathane from Bhandara district and Mukesh Nishad from Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

The two labourers who have been injured hail from Jharkhand. They have been admitted to the city's Orion Hospital.

Police Inquiry

The police official said that construction is being carried out at the site under the aegis of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority by a contractor associated with a firm named Vijay Company, ANI reported.

"We will gather information from the government's supervising engineers, MHADA engineers, and the construction company's own supervising engineers to determine whether the necessary precautions were taken," Madne said. "There is no CCTV footage available at the site, and we are investigating that aspect as well."

The police have registered a case of accidental death. The authorities will investigate whether the collapse was the result of a mechanical fault or human error, and whether the contractor and personnel at the site followed stipulated safety norms during the dismantling process, the deputy commissioner of police said.