Nagaur Police Debunk Viral Nude Man Video, Say Youth Was Mentally Ill, Not Fleeing Police

Rajasthan Police have dismissed social media claims surrounding a viral video showing a young man running naked through the streets of Nagaur, clarifying that the incident had no connection with any police action. Officials said the youth was mentally unwell and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading misleading information online.

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The incident took place at a private travel agency near Krishi Mandi Tiraha in Nagaur city. According to police, the mentally distressed youth quietly entered the building through a rear entrance and sat inside one of the rooms. When employees opened the room, they were startled to find an unfamiliar man inside without clothes.

The staff reportedly tried to calm him down and provide him with clothing. However, the youth became more frightened, rushed down the staircase and ran onto the street. During the commotion, bystanders recorded videos on their mobile phones, which were later circulated on social media with what police described as fabricated and misleading claims.

Police said the situation was quickly brought under control after Kotwali Station House Officer Vedpal, who was passing through the area, noticed the youth and took him into protective custody. He was brought to the police station, where preliminary inquiries revealed that he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and suffers from a mental illness.

After completing the necessary formalities, police initiated efforts to safely reunite him with his family or transfer him to an appropriate care facility.

Nagaur Police have appealed to the public not to share unverified videos or rumours on social media. Authorities said they are monitoring digital platforms and identifying individuals responsible for spreading misinformation, warning that those found attempting to disturb public order through false claims will face strict legal action.