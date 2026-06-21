Nagarasu Gurdwara Standoff Persists; Government Warns Against Communalising Dispute

Tension continued at Gurdwara Langar Dham Sahib in Nagarasu, Uttarakhand, on Saturday as police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remained deployed in an effort to persuade a group of Nihangs to leave the premises following a dispute linked to an earlier incident in Karnaprayag.

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Officials said negotiations with the protesting Nihangs continued for nearly three hours but failed to produce a breakthrough. Two rounds of talks involving District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar were unsuccessful, after which the district magistrate left the site. Members of the gurdwara management committee also attempted to convince the group to end the standoff.

According to local residents, the Nihangs allegedly assaulted a gurdwara sevadar and a sadhu during the unrest. They also claimed that one person was held captive for some time before being released. Eyewitnesses reported that some Nihangs climbed onto the roof of the gurdwara while carrying stones, creating panic in the surrounding area.

The protesters were reportedly upset over an altercation that took place in Karnaprayag on June 16 and alleged that the local gurdwara management had failed to object to the incident. Residents further alleged that some information boards installed at the shrine were removed during the protest.

Internet services in the area have been disrupted as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government said preliminary findings suggest the dispute stemmed from a confrontation between two groups and heightened emotions rather than any communal issue. Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread misinformation or give the incident a communal colour on social media.

The government has directed Garhwal IG Rajiv Swaroop to conduct a detailed and impartial probe, while the ADG (Law and Order) has been asked to submit a comprehensive status report. Authorities also announced that grievance redressal mechanisms for Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrims would be strengthened, with the existing Char Dham Cell being integrated with the Hemkund Sahib Yatra and operating round the clock during the pilgrimage season.