Nagaland State Lottery Results: March 08, 2024 - Watch Streaming Of Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Results of the Nagaland State Lottery for the Dear Meghna Morning Lottery Friday at 1 PM will be announced today, March 08, 2024. The lottery top prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore. Dear Mountain Evening results will be declared at 6 PM while Dear Seagull Night results will be declared at 8 PM. Follow FPJ to keep track of the results. If you have bought a ticket and wish to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The results of Nagaland Dear Meghna Friday Lottery March 8, 2024 can be seen here:

You can also visit and check the results online at http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/livedraw/index.php and also at https://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html

Playing lottery is legal in 13 states in India. These include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim.

The prize money in some of the states is as high as Rs 1 crore. The price of lottery tickets in some of the states is as low as Rs 6 which makes it a popular option for people to try their luck.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.