 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Peral Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Peral Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Peral Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Peral Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, September 4, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Peral Weekly Lottery September 4, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS Fuels Further Investigation (VIDEO)
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS...

Uttar Pradesh: Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Prayagraj Madrasa; Controversial Book On RSS...

Rajasthan: State Approves 33% Reservation For Women In Police Subordinate Services

Rajasthan: State Approves 33% Reservation For Women In Police Subordinate Services

UP: Man Chases, Bites People After Getting Bitten By Stray Dog In Muzaffarnagar, Caught & Tied By...

UP: Man Chases, Bites People After Getting Bitten By Stray Dog In Muzaffarnagar, Caught & Tied By...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 4, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...