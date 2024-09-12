 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Lucky Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Lucky Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Lucky Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Lottery at 4 PM will be announced today, September 12, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Crimson Weekly Lottery September 12, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment
66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment
Hatt Jaa Baaju Song Review: Raghav Juyal Steals Show With His Electrifying Moves
Hatt Jaa Baaju Song Review: Raghav Juyal Steals Show With His Electrifying Moves
'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With 57-Year-Old Rahul Bose
'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With 57-Year-Old Rahul Bose
West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital
West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the Dear 50 Weekly Lottery is Rs 5,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 50 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 7,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 5,000

3rd Prize: Rs 2,000

4th Prize: Rs 1000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP Launches 'Mila Kya' Campaign To Target Hemant Soren-Led JMM Govt

Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP Launches 'Mila Kya' Campaign To Target Hemant Soren-Led JMM Govt

West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital

West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, Passes Away At 72; LoP Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, Passes Away At 72; LoP Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 12, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...