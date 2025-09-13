 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Stork Saturday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, September 13, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery September 13, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
Thane Crime: 18-Year-Old Boy Snatches Woman’s Phone In Ambivali After Asking For WhatsApp Help
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
From Dust To Dense Greenery: Seawoods’ 3,500-Tree Miyawaki Urban Forest Flourishes With Green Yatra & ONGC Support
Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta, Enjoys Conversation Amid Battle Of Galwan Filming In Leh – PHOTOS
Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta, Enjoys Conversation Amid Battle Of Galwan Filming In Leh – PHOTOS
'Life Has Really Come Full Circle': Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On Launching Lifestyle Venture In India
'Life Has Really Come Full Circle': Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On Launching Lifestyle Venture In India

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Notifies 15 Community Service Punishments For Minor Crimes; Cleaning, Tree Plantation,...

Rajasthan Notifies 15 Community Service Punishments For Minor Crimes; Cleaning, Tree Plantation,...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Gaay Ko Animal Nahi Mante': PM Modi's Witty Remark On Animal Lovers Goes Viral - VIDEO

'Gaay Ko Animal Nahi Mante': PM Modi's Witty Remark On Animal Lovers Goes Viral - VIDEO

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...