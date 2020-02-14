Nagaland govt presents deficit budget of Rs 2,358.81 crore on floor of state assembly

“The closing deficit of the State is increasing due to reduction in our share of Central Taxes as shown in the Union Budget by Rs. 939.03 crore in the Revised Estimates. Accordingly, the year 2019-20 is estimated to close with a deficit of Rs. 2234.85 crore. The shortfall in collection of taxes by the Central Government will affect all the States and Union Territories since the amount available for distribution to States has reduced,” the budget said.

Duty on petroleum products is being enhanced from 10% for diesel to 14.5% and from 20.38% for petrol and other motor spirit to 25%. The Road Maintenance Cess on petroleum products is being raised from Rs. 1.50 paise per litre to Rs. 2 per litre.

Levy a one-time tax of 3% of the original cost of the vehicle for the first 10 years on heavy machinery and non-transport vehicles and equipments purchased within the State as well as brought into the State for commercial activities. For the next five (5) years the rate of tax shall be reduced to 1.5%.

Those declared to be for exclusive personal use and agricultural tractors are exempted. “Old vehicles or machinery of the above category not registered in the State and yet to complete ten (10) years but plying in the State for commercial activities shall be required to pay a one-time tax at the rate of 3% of the original cost of the vehicle after allowing for depreciation.

Vehicles of the above category registered in other States but brought into the State for temporary commercial use shall pay Entry Fee at the rate of 1% of the original cost of the vehicle annually,” Rio announced.

Initiative like Youth Resources & Sports Department through a programme called “Career Guidance and Employability Skills Development Program” will be launched.

This program seeks to create career awareness among students and help them to make informed decisions about their future. It will help them to make career choices in line with their interests, abilities and strengths. This program will impact 37 Higher Secondary Schools across 11 districts in the State. It has a targeted job placement of over 70% for the job seekers.

The Indira Gandhi Stadium has been provided with international level facilities such as astro-turf football pitch, high quality floodlights and world-class player facilities. The stadium can now host national and international events.

As a part of the Govt’s initiative to further improve sports infrastructure, astro turf foot­ball grounds are to be set up at Chumukedima Police Complex and at Loyem Memorial Ground Tuensang.

The Nagaland Olympic Association is formulating a game-plan to promote sports and games as gainful professional careers, and our State is looking forward to host more national and international events in the coming years.

Assam transport dept seizes 40 vehicles

Meanwhile, to make Guwahati transport hassle-free for the travellers, a group of senior officials of State Transport Dept conducted a drive in the city on Thursday and 40 vehicles were seized and on-the-spot fine of Rs32,000 was imposed for route violations, not issuing tickets to passengers and keeping the doors open while plying.

A team, led by Dr KK Dwiv­edi, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport Department along with Commissioner, Adil Khan and other department officials took a city bus ride in order to get a first-hand experience of problems being faced by daily commuters. The officials boarded the bus without disclosing their identities.

The basic objective of the bus ride was to check whether the rules of Motor Vehicle Act were followed and to understand the inconvenience faced by the passengers.

The Task Force for Music & Arts has taken up several new initiatives such as Open House and the Nagaland Choir Olympics that have engaged local musicians from every district in Nagaland.

Through a series of ThinkFests capacity building exercises and workshops were organised for the music industry with the help of renowned resources persons from different parts of the country and abroad.

“Two global legends of the music industry - Dr. A.R. Rahman and Pt. Viswa Mohan Bhatt have signed agreements with us to mentor, teach and promote our musicians and artists, he said.

To promote merit, the Government has started the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Students Fellowship Programme (CMMSF). Altogether 50 meritorious students have been selected for scholarships amounting Rs. 50,000 per person per annum. They will continue to get this amount for a period of 5 years as long as they maintain prescribed levels of academic performance.

The third PDA budget will be taken up for consideration and passing of the floor of the state assembly on February 14.