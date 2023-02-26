Nagaland Elections 2023: All eyes on four women candidates trying to create history in the North-Eastern state going to polls on Monday

Representative Image

Kohima: All eyes are on four women candidates trying to create history by becoming the first women to be elected as a legislator in Nagaland.

The North-Eastern state will vote on Monday to form a new Assembly.

Of the total electorate of 13,17,632, the number of female voters in this election is 6,56,143 or 49.8 per cent. There are four women nominees in the electoral fray out of 183 candidates.

The four women candidates in the fray are Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP in Dimapur-III seat, Rosy Thompson of Congress in Tening seat, Salhoutuonuo of NDPP in Western Angami seat and Kahuli Sema of BJP in Atoizu seat.

Women are denied place in political sphere

"It's a paradox that in most states of North East, women are in leadership roles in social issues but are denied their place in the political sphere," political analyst and author Sushanta Talukdar told PTI.

"In Nagaland too, they are in the forefront in all social issues like leading the anti-AFSPA movement, peace brokering with militant groups, etc. But they do not have adequate political representation," he further added.

As per the PTI’s report, Nagaland had sent a woman as its Lok Sabha representative way back in 1977 itself when Rano Mese Shazia was elected on a United Democratic Party ticket. After that, it was only last year that a second woman entered Parliament from the state with BJP nominating S Phangnon Konyak as the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland.

Nagaland has one seat each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while its Assembly has 60 seats.

Traditional hierarchical system biased towards men

Ponglem Konyak, a social activist, maintained that the main reason for almost no representation of women in electoral democracy is the traditional hierarchical system which is biased towards men. "We have been handed down the traditional system of hierarchy where women do not have a role in decision making. It is also being followed now under the modern democracy," the president of Mon district unit of Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK), a women's organisation of the Konyaks, told PTI.

She said women have been contesting the Assembly polls, even though in few numbers, but there have been no women winners.

Election for the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

(With inputs from PTI)