Nagaland civilian killings: NHRC issues notice to Centre and state govts seeking detailed report within 6 weeks

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Centre and Nagaland government over killings of civilians in Nagaland's Mon district.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of reports on Nagaland civilian killings, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary & DGP of Nagaland calling for a detailed report on it within six weeks.

Speaking in Lok Sabha earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed regret over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland during a security operation and said that it was a case of "mistaken identity".

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party staged a walkout after Union home minister Amit Shah's statement on the Nagaland incident in Lok Sabha.

On Sunday, the Nagaland government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by security forces in the Mon district. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the families of the civilians and attended the funeral Monday.

Rio said that the Centre has given an ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh each to the families of those killed in the firing incidents.

After the incident, on December 5 evening, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalised the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city and set the COB building on fire. Assam Rifles had to fire bullets to disperse the crowd leading to one more civilian death.

In an incident that occurred on Saturday night in and around Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland, an army patrol mistakenly opened fire on miners returning home after work, killing six. Seven more civilians and an Indian soldier died when angry locals confronted troops.

Soldiers from the Assam Rifles, an Indian army unit, opened fire on a truck carrying 30 or more coalmine labourers near their camp.

SIT probe has been set up following the incident and has been asked to complete the investigation within one month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:32 PM IST