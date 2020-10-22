Nag anti-tank missile ready for Army induction; India successfully carries out final trial

"India today successfully carried out the final trial of the DRDO-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead. The test was carried out at 6:45 am at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan," Defence Research and Development Organisation officials told ANI.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the missile system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army. The Nag trial comes after the DRDO tested the helicopter launched Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile (SANT) with beyond 10 km range from Balasore testing range in Odisha on October 19.

The NAG missile is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile, which has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night.

The Nag Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take down targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target.

The NAG missile is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile, which has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night.