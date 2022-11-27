Mysuru: Bus stop with three domes rebuilt after BJP MP threatens to demolish it

Three dome bus stop, has been rebuilt after removing two other domes, that were giving it 'mosque' look |

Bengaluru: A bus stop in Mysuru, which came recently in the light due to a BJP MP's threat to demolish it as it was resembling a mosque due to the three domes on top, now has a new look, according to videos and images shared online.

The bus stop on the Kerala Border-Kollegala section of National Highway-766 now has only a single red dome. Two smaller domes that were present - all three of which were gold - are now gone.

Shortly after Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha flared outrage by saying he had asked engineers to demolish a "mosque-like" structure built by a party MLA.

@mepratap How about Mysore palace? SC? And many more palaces? Renovate your brain, else you will see everything like masjid n you will go mad! https://t.co/JS2vSvGkhb — Mubbusshira Banu (@mubbusshira) November 27, 2022

"I saw it on social media. The bus stop has three domes, one large in the centre and two smaller ones on either side. That is only a masjid "He had stated.

He also claimed that such "Gumbad-like" structures were being built throughout Mysuru.

"I've instructed engineers to demolish the structure within three to four days. If they don't, I'll take a JCB and destroy it "He'd threatened me.

Many people, including the opposition, criticised his statement as divisive.

Ram Das, the local BJP MLA who built the bus stop, first denied his party colleague's comments, stating that the bus shelter design was inspired by the Mysore Palace.

Das later apologised in a letter to locals, saying he "designed the bus stop keeping Mysore's heritage in mind."

"There were disagreements... This is why I'm having two domes removed. I apologise if anyone's feelings were hurt," he stated.

"Simha informed me this morning about the changes made to the bus shelter." He also expressed gratitude to the BJP MLA and the district administration for attending to his concerns.

NHAI writes MCC and KRIDL to ensure the bus stop was removed

Following Simha's tweet, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notice to the Mysuru City Corporation and the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) to ensure the bus shelter stop was removed.

The highway authority gave the structure one week to be removed, claiming that it was built to address "controversial issues."

"Since it (the structure) has developed communal issues... this may be treated as notice, otherwise action will be initiated in accordance with the Highway Administration Act 2003," the NHAI stated.