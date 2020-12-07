Mystery disease takes at least one life in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, 290 fall sick

Cause of sickness

Nothing has yet been established as to what caused the disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

Health authorities could not yet establish the cause of the sudden disease though blood tests and CT (brain) scan were performed.

Water samples from the affected areas were sent for testing but no contamination was reported. Blood samples of the patients were also sent but no viral infections were detected.

Meanwhile, all the patients were tested for the COVID-19 and all reports were negative.

Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests also turned out to be normal. The probable cause could become evident only after the culture test results came in. According to district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, E-coli results were also awaited.

Himanshu told PTI that expert scientists from the National Institute of Nutrition and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology from Hyderabad would arrive in Eluru on Monday for diagnosing the cause of the disease.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the Eluru Municipal Corporation office.

Milk samples were also collected at random and sent for examination in Vijayawada.